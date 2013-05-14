FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Commission confirms oil pricing raids
May 14, 2013 / 2:25 PM / 4 years ago

European Commission confirms oil pricing raids

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 14 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Tuesday officials carried out raids in two member states on several companies active in pricing oil, refined products and biofuels.

It said the Commission had concerns the companies may have colluded in reporting distorted prices to a price reporting agency to manipulate published prices and that the firms may have prevented others from participating in the price assessment process.

It did not identify any of the parties involved, but its statement came after separate announcements by Norway’s Statoil and Royal Dutch Shell that they were working with the authorities in their inquiries. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Rex Merrifield)

