Statoil says selling its stake in giant Iraqi oilfield
March 7, 2012 / 9:37 AM / 6 years ago

Statoil says selling its stake in giant Iraqi oilfield

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 7 (Reuters) - Norway’s Statoil is in talks to sell its 18.75 percent stake in the West Qurna-2 oilfield in Iraq, which it co-owns with Russia’s Lukoil , the energy firm said in its first official confirmation that a deal is in the works.

“Both Lukoil and Iraqi authorities have previously confirmed that we have initiated a process to transfer our shares in the West Qurna-2 project in Iraq,” a Statoil spokesman said on Wednesday. “We will inform when this process is concluded.”

Statoil declined to comment on the value of the deal or when the sale process was expected to be completed. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)

