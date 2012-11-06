FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Test on giant North Sea oil field "very good" - Det norske
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 6, 2012 / 9:56 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Test on giant North Sea oil field "very good" - Det norske

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Well encountered 30 metre oil column

* Well had “very high” reservoir quality in entire interval (Adds detail)

OSLO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Tests on the giant Johan Sverdrup oil field in the Norwegian North Sea are “very good” and show very high reservoir quality, licence partner Det norske said on Tuesday.

An appraisal well, the ninth in the license, encountered an oil column of approximately 30 meters in Upper Jurassic reservoir rocks of very high reservoir quality, Det norske said in a statement.

Johan Sverdrup was one of the world’s biggest oil discoveries last year and could hold up to 3.3 billion barrels of recoverable oil in relatively shallow waters.

“Det Norske oljeselskap ASA is of the opinion that the well results are every good,” the firm said in a statement. “The results will eliminate the uncertainty pertaining to the reservoir quality of the northern part of central Johan Sverdrup.”

Statoil earlier said it would provide an updated resource estimate sometime in the first quarter of 2013.

Johan Sverdrup lies in two licenses with Statoil and Lundin Petroleum operating the two halves.

In production license 265, Statoil holds a 40 percent stake, with other owners including state holding firm Petoro (30 percent), Det norske (20 percent) and Lundin (10 percent).

In license 501 Statoil and Lundin both hold 40 percent and Maersk has 20 percent. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.