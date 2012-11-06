FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sverdrup drilling results very good: Det norske
November 6, 2012 / 9:16 AM / 5 years ago

Sverdrup drilling results very good: Det norske

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Appraisal drilling results from the giant Johan Sverdrup oil field in the Norwegian North Sea are “very good,” energy firm Det norske, one of the partners in the license said on Tuesday.

“Det Norske oljeselskap ASA is of the opinion that the well results are every good,” the firm said in a statement. “The results will eliminate the uncertainty pertaining to the reservoir quality of the northern part of central Johan Sverdrup.”

Norwegian energy firm Statoil is the field’s operator with a 40 percent stake, state holding firm Petoro has 30 percent, Det Norske holds 20 percent and Lundin Petroleum has 10 percent. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

