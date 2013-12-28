FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Output at Statfjord A platform in N.Sea shut after leak - Statoil
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
December 28, 2013 / 6:56 PM / 4 years ago

Output at Statfjord A platform in N.Sea shut after leak - Statoil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Output at the Statfjord A platform in the North Sea was shut after an oil and gas leak on Saturday, leading to about half of the 168 staff on board being evacuated by helicopter, operator Statoil said on Thursday.

“The leak was reported at about 17.40 (1640 GMT). It had occurred some 10 minutes before,” Statoil spokesman Kjetil Visnes told Reuters.

There were no reports of injuries, he said, and the situation was normalised at about 1820 GMT. It was as yet unclear when output would resume. Visnes declined to say how much oil and gas the platform was producing at the time. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; editing by Andrew Roche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.