CORRECTED-Output at Statfjord A platform in N.Sea shut after leak - Statoil

OSLO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - TEOutput at the Statfjord A platform in the North Sea was shut after an oil and gas leak on Saturday, leading to about half of the 168 staff on board being evacuated by helicopter, operator Statoil said.

“The leak was reported at about 17.40 (1640 GMT). It had occurred some 10 minutes before,” Statoil spokesman Kjetil Visnes told Reuters.

There were no reports of injuries, he said, and the situation was normalised at about 1820 GMT. It was as yet unclear when output would resume. Visnes declined to say how much oil and gas the platform was producing at the time.