UPDATE 1-Statoil to drill offshore Mexico in 2018 at earliest
OSLO, Dec 6 Statoil could drill its first well in the Salina Basin offshore Mexico in 2018 at the earliest, its exploration chief told Reuters on Tuesday.
OSLO Dec 6 Statoil could drill its first well in the Salina Basin offshore Mexico in 2018 at the earliest, its exploration chief told Reuters on Tuesday.
Statoil on Monday was awarded oil exploration acreage offshore Mexico in partnership with BP and Total . (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis and Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)
OSLO, Dec 6 Statoil could drill its first well in the Salina Basin offshore Mexico in 2018 at the earliest, its exploration chief told Reuters on Tuesday.
* Braas says to take measures to have injunction lifted (Adds comment from Standard Industries)
* Brokerage is Japanese JV of Morgan Stanley and Mitsubishi UFJ (Adds brokerage comment and details)