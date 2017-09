OSLO, March 26 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil firm Statoil has a won a license to explore for oil and gas in a deepwater block offshore Myanmar together with U.S. major ConocoPhillips, the Asian country’s energy ministry said on Wednesday.

The other winners in the licensing round include Royal Dutch Shell, Eni and Total. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)