5 months ago
Statoil plans to extend Statfjord A output until 2022
March 8, 2017 / 10:52 AM / 5 months ago

Statoil plans to extend Statfjord A output until 2022

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 8 (Reuters) - Norway's Statoil plans to extend production at its oldest oil platform still in operation, the Statfjord A, until 2022, two years longer than previously planned, the company said in a letter to the country's Ministry of Petroleum and Energy.

"Earlier cease of production may still occur, and work is also ongoing to assess possibilities of prolonged production beyond 2022," the company added in the letter obtained by Reuters.

Statoil had planned to halt Statfjord A's production in 2016, but decided in 2013 to extend operations until 2020 to squeeze more oil from the field.

Other partners in the field are ExxonMobil and Centrica. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

