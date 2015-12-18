FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Statoil, partners to invest $933 mln in N.Sea Oseberg expansion
December 18, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

Statoil, partners to invest $933 mln in N.Sea Oseberg expansion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Statoil and partners expect to invest some 8.2 billion Norwegian crowns ($933.87 million) in the development of the Oseberg Vestflanken 2 project off Norway, the firm said on Friday.

Production is expected to start in the second quarter of 2018, Statoil said in a statement. Vestflanken 2 is seen to produce in excess of 100 million barrels of oil equivalents in its lifetime.

Oseberg Vestflanken 2 is the first of three planned phases for developing the remaining reserves in the Oseberg area, Statoil said.

Statoil’s partners in Oseberg are Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro with 33.6 percent, France’s Total with 14.7 percent and ConocoPhillips with 2.4 percent. Statoil’s stake is 49.3 percent.

$1 = 8.7807 Norwegian crowns Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Gwladys Fouche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
