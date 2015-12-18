UPDATE 1-Statoil may have to rethink plans if low oil prices persist

(Adds detail)

OSLO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Statoil would have to reconsider its Norwegian oil and gas field development plans if current low oil prices persist well into next year, the energy company said on Friday.

Brent crude oil futures have shed almost 70 percent of their value over the last 18 months, forcing energy companies to slash jobs, projects and costs.

“If the oil price lies at the current price for a long time during 2016, we will almost certainly have to take another look,” Ivar Aasheim, head of Norwegian field developments for Statoil, told Reuters.

“This is an exceptional, extraordinary situation.”

Statoil currently still plans to deliver development plans for the Trestakk and Alfa Sentral fields to Norwegian authorities next year, Aasheim said.

A $4 billion plan to upgrade the Snorre oil and gas field in the North Sea also remains on track, with a decision on which type of installation to use due in the fourth quarter of 2016, he said.

However, he said there remained plenty of work to do to lower the cost of development, with breakeven standing at around $70 per barrel currently while oil is trading below $40.

“We must very work hard with our licence partners,” he said. Statoil’s partners include Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro, ExxonMobil, Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman’s DEA, Japan’s Idemitsu and Core Energy.

Aasheim was speaking after delivering a development plan for an unmanned platform for a field in the Oseberg area of the North Sea, the first of its kind off Norway, to the oil and energy minister.

“This is significantly cheaper than using subsea installations,” he said of the project, called Oseberg Vestflanken 2.

Aasheim said similar solutions could be used for upcoming developments, such as the Grane D project or the second phase of the giant Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; editing by Jason Neely)