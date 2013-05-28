Statoil makes small oil find in N.Sea

OSLO, May 28 (Reuters) - Statoil has made a small oil discovery in the North Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Tuesday.

The find contains between 18 and 33 million barrels of recoverable oil and was made some seven kilometres (four miles) from the Grane oilfield, the agency said in a statement.

Statoil is the operator in the Grane field and has a stake of 36.6 percent. The other partners are ExxonMobil with 28.2 percent, ConocoPhillips with 6.2 percent and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro with 29 percent.