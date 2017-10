OSLO, July 11 (Reuters) - Statoil will restart the Oseberg field centre, an imortant transport hub for Brent crude in the North Sea, before the weekend after the Norway’s government stopped a 16-day oil-strike late on Monday.

Three installations which were hit by the strike have already been restarted and the rest of the production facilities closed by the strike will restart after the Oseberg field centre comes online, Statoil said. (Reporting by Vegard Botterli)