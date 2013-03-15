FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oil and gas output from Oseberg field centre shut -Statoil
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2013 / 3:05 PM / 5 years ago

Oil and gas output from Oseberg field centre shut -Statoil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 15 (Reuters) - Oil and gas production at the Oseberg field in the North Sea is shut after mulitple power failures on Thursday, and the situation is still unstable, Statoil said on Friday.

“Production of oil and gas is still shut. There is intense work ongoing to get stable power service so that the heating facility can restart, personel get taken onboard and activity resumes,” Statoil said on its website.

Gassco said in a sepatare statement that it expected a smaller reduction in gas output from Oseberg on Saturday, after being reduced by 21 million cubic metres on Friday.

The partners in the Oseberg fied are Statoil (49.30 percent), Total (10 percent), ExxonMobil (4.70 percent), ConocoPhillips (2.40 percent) and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro (33.60 percent).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.