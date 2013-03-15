Oil and gas output from Oseberg field centre shut -Statoil

OSLO, March 15 (Reuters) - Oil and gas production at the Oseberg field in the North Sea is shut after mulitple power failures on Thursday, and the situation is still unstable, Statoil said on Friday.

“Production of oil and gas is still shut. There is intense work ongoing to get stable power service so that the heating facility can restart, personel get taken onboard and activity resumes,” Statoil said on its website.

Gassco said in a sepatare statement that it expected a smaller reduction in gas output from Oseberg on Saturday, after being reduced by 21 million cubic metres on Friday.

The partners in the Oseberg fied are Statoil (49.30 percent), Total (10 percent), ExxonMobil (4.70 percent), ConocoPhillips (2.40 percent) and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro (33.60 percent).