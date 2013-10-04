FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Statoil's Oseberg Delta 2 field production start slightly delayed
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 4, 2013 / 11:32 AM / 4 years ago

Statoil's Oseberg Delta 2 field production start slightly delayed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Production at Statoil’s small Oseberg Delta 2 field in the Norwegian North Sea expected to start in the first-quarter of 2015, later than earlier plans for the fourth quarter of 2014, the oil ministry said on Friday.

Statoil and its license partners plan to spend around 8 billion crowns ($1.34 billion) to develop the project, near the much larger Oseberg field, above earlier plans for 7.4 billion crowns, the ministry added.

Oseberg Delta 2, estimated to contain 77 million barrels of oil equivalent, represents the second phase of the development of the Delta structure that was put into production in 2008.

Statoil holds a 49.3 percent stake while other shareholders include Norwegian state holding firm Petoro (33.6 percent), Total (14.7 percent), and ConocoPhillips (2.4 percent).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.