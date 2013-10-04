Statoil's Oseberg Delta 2 field production start slightly delayed

OSLO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Production at Statoil’s small Oseberg Delta 2 field in the Norwegian North Sea expected to start in the first-quarter of 2015, later than earlier plans for the fourth quarter of 2014, the oil ministry said on Friday.

Statoil and its license partners plan to spend around 8 billion crowns ($1.34 billion) to develop the project, near the much larger Oseberg field, above earlier plans for 7.4 billion crowns, the ministry added.

Oseberg Delta 2, estimated to contain 77 million barrels of oil equivalent, represents the second phase of the development of the Delta structure that was put into production in 2008.

Statoil holds a 49.3 percent stake while other shareholders include Norwegian state holding firm Petoro (33.6 percent), Total (14.7 percent), and ConocoPhillips (2.4 percent).