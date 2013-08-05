Statoil shuts Visund platform after power failure

OSLO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil shut its Visund platform in the Norwegian North Sea late on Sunday because of a power failure, Stavanger Aftenblad said.

Statoil moved 84 of the workers to the nearby Gullfaks A platform, leaving 44 on Visund to deal with the issue, the paper added.

Visund is expected to produce 16,000 barrels of oil per day this year and 0.45 billion cubic metres of gas in all of 2013.

Statoil owns 53.2 percent of the licence, state holding firm Petoro has 30 percent, ConocoPhillips has 9.1 percent and Total has 7.7 percent.