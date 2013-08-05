FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Statoil shuts Visund platform after power failure
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 5, 2013 / 5:11 AM / in 4 years

Statoil shuts Visund platform after power failure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil shut its Visund platform in the Norwegian North Sea late on Sunday because of a power failure, Stavanger Aftenblad said.

Statoil moved 84 of the workers to the nearby Gullfaks A platform, leaving 44 on Visund to deal with the issue, the paper added.

Visund is expected to produce 16,000 barrels of oil per day this year and 0.45 billion cubic metres of gas in all of 2013.

Statoil owns 53.2 percent of the licence, state holding firm Petoro has 30 percent, ConocoPhillips has 9.1 percent and Total has 7.7 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.