a year ago
Brazil's Barra to study buying Petrobras asset sold to Statoil
July 29, 2016 / 3:40 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Barra to study buying Petrobras asset sold to Statoil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's Barra Energia do Brasil Petróleo e Gás, which owns 10 percent of the giant Carcara offshore oil prospect, will study invoking its right of first refusal over Petrobras' sale of its 66 percent stake in the area to Norway's Statoil, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Friday.

Earlier on Friday Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is known, said it agreed to sell its stake in the BM-S-8 license block, home to Carcara, to Statoil for $2.5 billion. Barra is part owned by two U.S. investment funds Riverstone Holdings LLC and First Reserve Corp. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by W Simon)

