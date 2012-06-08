Statoil's long-term LNG Petronas deal its 1st in Asia

June 8 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil firm Statoil signed a long-term deal to deliver liquefied natural gas to Malaysia, it said on Friday, the first such contract for the company in the lucrative Asian market.

Malaysia, one of the world’s top LNG exporters, was forced to look for imports recently to meet rising domestic demand as output from its ageing fields dwindles.

About one billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas, nearly enough to run two 400-megawatt gas power plants for a year, will be delivered aboard tankers over three and a half years, Statoil said in a statement.

The first cargo under agreement with Malaysia’s state oil firm Petronas, is expected to arrive at Melaka LNG import terminal in August, Statoil said.

The deal was signed on June 5 at the World Gas Conference in Kuala Lumpur. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Jason Neely)