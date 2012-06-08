FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Statoil's long-term LNG Petronas deal its 1st in Asia
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 8, 2012 / 1:06 PM / in 5 years

Statoil's long-term LNG Petronas deal its 1st in Asia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil firm Statoil signed a long-term deal to deliver liquefied natural gas to Malaysia, it said on Friday, the first such contract for the company in the lucrative Asian market.

Malaysia, one of the world’s top LNG exporters, was forced to look for imports recently to meet rising domestic demand as output from its ageing fields dwindles.

About one billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas, nearly enough to run two 400-megawatt gas power plants for a year, will be delivered aboard tankers over three and a half years, Statoil said in a statement.

The first cargo under agreement with Malaysia’s state oil firm Petronas, is expected to arrive at Melaka LNG import terminal in August, Statoil said.

The deal was signed on June 5 at the World Gas Conference in Kuala Lumpur. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.