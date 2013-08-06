FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Statoil's Visund platform gets power supply back
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 6, 2013 / 1:41 PM / in 4 years

Statoil's Visund platform gets power supply back

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Statoil said it has restored the electricity supply to its Visund oil and gas platform in the Norwegian North Sea on Tuesday and plans to resume production as soon as possible.

Visund halted production on Sunday when it unexpectedly lost power and ran on a back up generator and a skeleton crew for several days after most workers were airlifted to a nearby platform.

Visund was expected to produce 16,000 barrels of oil per day this year and 0.45 billion cubic metres of gas in all of 2013.

Statoil owns 53.2 percent of the licence, state holding firm Petoro has 30 percent, ConocoPhillips has 9.1 percent and Total has 7.7 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.