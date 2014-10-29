FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Statoil makes surprising Q3 net loss
October 29, 2014 / 6:12 AM / 3 years ago

Statoil makes surprising Q3 net loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Norwegian energy firm Statoil reported an unexpected third-quarter net loss on Wednesday, weighed down by a string of impairment charges on projects from Canada to Angola.

Statoil made a net loss of 4.8 billion Norwegian crowns against a 13.7 billion crown profit a year ago and well below expectations for a 9.5 billion crowns net profit.

“These charges were mainly related to an impairment of the Kai Kos Dehseh asset in Canada, triggered by the postponement of the Corner field development, as well as impairments of exploration assets in the Gulf of Mexico and Angola,” Statoil said. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)

