UPDATE 1-Statoil profits miss forecasts as costs rise
July 26, 2012

(Adds detail)

* Production costs rise by 3 percent per barrel

* Both oil and gas sales prices miss forecasts

* Maintains 2012 and 2020 production guidance

OSLO, July 26 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil firm Statoil’s second-quarter earnings rose less than forecast due to higher production costs and lower-than-expected selling prices for oil and gas.

The state-controlled company said on Thursday its second-quarter adjusted operating profit rose 5 percent to 45.8 billion crowns ($7.52 billion), missing expectations for 47.56 billion in a Reuters poll and coming at the bottom end of analysts’ forecast range.

Gas sales prices fell short of market forecasts by around 10 percent and its oil price was also 3 percent below expectations, according to a poll of analysts.

The company faced a 3 percent rise in production costs per barrel of oil equivalent, due to higher costs from fields in the production ramp-up phase.

The firm’s oil and gas output rose by 20 percent to 1.786 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) per day, beating forecasts by 4 percent, primarily due to a 34 percent jump in gas output.

Statoil has ambitious plans to increase production and raised its full year capital expenditure target to $18 billion from $17 billion and its exploration expenditure target to $3.5 billion from $3 billion.

For the full year, Statoil maintained its target for total production to rise by around 3 percent a year from the 2010 level. This implies production of around 2 million mmboe, but said the downside risks to this target was greater than the upside risk.

For 2020, it continues to target equity production of 2.5 million barrels per day.

$1 = 6.0920 Norwegian krones Reporting by Balazs Koranyi. Editing by Jane Merriman

