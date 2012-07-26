Statoil Q2 profit below forecasts on cost rise

OSLO, July 26 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil firm Statoil reported second-quarter operating results below expectations on Thursday as higher costs weighed on the firm even as it beat production forecasts.

State-controlled Statoil said its second-quarter adjusted operating profit rose 5 percent to 45.8 billion crowns ($7.52 billion), missing expectations for 47.56 billion in a Reuters poll.

Oil and gas output for the quarter totalled 1.786 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), ahead of expectations for 1.715 million in a poll while its production cost per barrel of oil equivalent rose 3 percent.

Sales prices for oil and gas were slightly lower than analysts had forecast.

Equity production was 1.980 million boed and Statoil repeated its full-year 2012 guidance for equity production around 2 million mmboe. ($1 = 6.0920 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)