FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Statoil Q2 operating profit misses, output exceeds forecasts
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 25, 2013 / 5:16 AM / in 4 years

RPT-Statoil Q2 operating profit misses, output exceeds forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to alerts)

OSLO, July 25 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil and gas group Statoil reported second quarter operating results a touch below expectations on Thursday and maintained its guidance, including for both production and exploration activity.

State-controlled Statoil said adjusted operating profit fell 17 percent to 38 billion Norwegian crowns ($6.43 billion), trailing analysts’ expectation for 40.7 billion crowns.

Its total equity production averaged 1.967 million barrels of oil equivalents per day in the quarter, more than expectations for 1.92 million barrels. ($1 = 5.9105 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Victoria Klesty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.