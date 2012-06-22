FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Statoil extends Ocean Vanguard rig contract
June 22, 2012 / 12:36 PM / in 5 years

Statoil extends Ocean Vanguard rig contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 22 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil firm Statoil has exercised an option to extend a contract for drilling rig Ocean Vanguard, a Statoil spokesman said on Friday, confirming a report by offshore.no.

The contract, which was set to expire in the summer of 2013, has been extended until the first quarter of 2015, the report said.

Based on current rig rates, the contract could be worth around 1.2 billion Norwegian crowns, offshore.no said, a figure Statoil did not confirm. (Reporting By Vegard Botterli; editing by Balazs Koranyi)

