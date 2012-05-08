FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Statoil says Rosneft deal high risk project
May 8, 2012 / 6:42 AM / 5 years ago

Statoil says Rosneft deal high risk project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 8 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil sees its Arctic drilling programme with Russia’s Rosneft as a high risk project, expecting to drill the first wells in 2015 or 2016, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

“This is... in essence a deal that fits our exploration strategy like a glove,” Chief Executive Helge Lund told a news conference. “It is a high risk (project) in terms of geology and technology, but the upside is big if we succeed.”

The company announced on Saturday it would drill in Russian Arctic waters thought to contain 2 billion tonnes of oil in partnership with Rosneft, marking the third deal of its kind for the Russian state company.

Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Henrik Stolen

