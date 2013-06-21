UPDATE 1-Statoil, Rosneft to explore for shale oil in Russia

* Firms will explore for shale oil in Samara region

OSLO, June 21 (Reuters) - Russia’s state-run Rosneft and Statoil have agreed to explore for shale oil in the Samara region in the southeastern part of European Russia, the Norwegian company said on Friday.

New techniques unlocking oil trapped in shale rock are boosting world crude reserves by an expected 11 percent, according to a U.S. government report.

Rosneft and Statoil will explore for shale oil in 12 license blocks in the Domanik shale geological formation, Statoil said.

Rosneft would have a stake of 51 percent in the project while the Norwegian firm would hold 49 percent and provide $60 million to finance the initiative. Statoil did not give an estimate of the scale of possible reserves.

The two firms have also signed a deal to explore jointly for oil and gas in the Okhotsk and Barents Seas, nearly a year after an agreement was first announced, Statoil said.

Six exploration wells would be drilled between 2016 to 2021, with the Norwegian firm carrying the expenses of exploration activities, while Rosneft would reimburse its share of exploration cost from production from commercial discoveries.

Statoil confirmed it and Rosneft would cooperate via joint ventures, with Rosneft holding an equity share of 66.67 percent in each of the operating joint ventures, while Statoil would hold a share of 33.33 percent.

Rosneft had said one joint venture was set to operate at the Perseevsky license block in the western part of the Barents Sea, with prospective recoverable resources at over 2 billion tonnes of oil equivalent.

Other joint ventures will explore the Magadan 1, Lisyansky and Kashevarovsky license blocks in the northern part of the Sea of Okhotsk, with prospective recoverable resources at more than 1.4 billion tonnes. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by William Hardy)