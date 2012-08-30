Statoil signs Arctic exploration deal with Russia's Rosneft

OSLO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Norway’s Statoil is to drill six wells in Russia’s Arctic waters as part of the joint venture deal with Russia’s Rosneft that was agreed on May 5, Statoil said on Thursday.

“Statoil will fund 100 percent of costs in the exploration phase, which includes an obligatory work program of six wildcat wells to be drilled during the period 2016-2021,” the firm said.

The license areas are Perseevsky in the Barents Sea and Kashevarovsky, Lisyansky and Magadan 1 in the Sea of Okhotsk.

Rosneft will have a share of 66.67 percent in each of the operating joint ventures and Statoil’s will have the remaining 33.33 percent. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)