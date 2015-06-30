FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Statoil awards $890 mln contract to Samsung
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 30, 2015 / 8:35 AM / 2 years ago

Statoil awards $890 mln contract to Samsung

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 30 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil major Statoil has awarded Samsung Heavy industries a contract worth 7 billion Norwegian crowns ($887.78 million) on the giant Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea, it said on Tuesday.

The contract includes fabrication of decks for both the process and riser platforms.

Statoil has been recommended as operator of the field by the other partners including Lundin Petroleum, Petoro, Det norske and Maersk Oil, a unit under Denmark’s A.P. Moeller-Maersk. ($1 = 7.8848 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)

0 : 0
