Statoil awards $890 mln contract to Samsung

OSLO, June 30 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil major Statoil has awarded Samsung Heavy industries a contract worth 7 billion Norwegian crowns ($887.78 million) on the giant Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea, it said on Tuesday.

The contract includes fabrication of decks for both the process and riser platforms.

Statoil has been recommended as operator of the field by the other partners including Lundin Petroleum, Petoro, Det norske and Maersk Oil, a unit under Denmark’s A.P. Moeller-Maersk. ($1 = 7.8848 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)