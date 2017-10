OSLO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil awarded an electric wireline logging services contract worth more than 2 billion crowns ($340.13 million) to Schlumberger , it said on Thursday.

The contract, to run from February 2013, covers provision of electric wireline logging services such as open hole logging, cased hole logging, borehole seismic and perforation services, it said.