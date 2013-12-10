CORRECTED-Seismic survey tendering in once-disputed Arctic zone to start now

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to show tendering will start immediately, not in April)

OSLO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The tendering process for a seismic survey in a once-disputed offshore zone between Norway and Russia will begin immediately, with surveying starting in April next year and concluding in the autumn, oil firm Statoil said on Tuesday.

Some 17 oil firms are cooperating in commissioning the surveys of the seabed in the area. They include BP, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Eni, Lukoil and Royal Dutch Shell. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)