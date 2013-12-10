FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Seismic survey tendering in once-disputed Arctic zone to start now
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 10, 2013 / 10:00 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Seismic survey tendering in once-disputed Arctic zone to start now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to show tendering will start immediately, not in April)

OSLO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The tendering process for a seismic survey in a once-disputed offshore zone between Norway and Russia will begin immediately, with surveying starting in April next year and concluding in the autumn, oil firm Statoil said on Tuesday.

Some 17 oil firms are cooperating in commissioning the surveys of the seabed in the area. They include BP, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Eni, Lukoil and Royal Dutch Shell. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.