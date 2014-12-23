FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Statoil to reduce stake in U.S. shale formation, realises $394 mln
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 23, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

Statoil to reduce stake in U.S. shale formation, realises $394 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Norwegian energy firm Statoil has agreed to reduce its working interest in the non-operated Marcellus shale formation in the United States following a $394 million transaction with Southwestern Energy , it said on Tuesday.

“The transaction reduces Statoil’s non-operated holdings at an attractive price, demonstrating the value of the Marcellus assets,” head of Statoil’s U.S. onshore business, Torstein Hole, said in a statement.

Statoil said it had agreed to reduce its stake in the U.S. Southern Marcellus onshore asset to 23 percent from 29.

The divested share represents about 121 square km (12,100 hectares). Statoil’s third-quarter production from the Marcellus play amounted to 130,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day, of which around 4,000 barrels came from the assets included in the transaction.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter next year, it added. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.