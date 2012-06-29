FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Statoil shuts Gullfaks A oil platform due to leak
#Energy
June 29, 2012 / 5:32 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Statoil shuts Gullfaks A oil platform due to leak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, capacity, background)

OSLO, June 29 (Reuters) - Statoil has shut oil production at its Gullfaks A oil platform in the North Sea due to a leak in a ballast tanker, a spokesman said on Friday.

“Production on Gullfaks A is currently shut down due to the ballast water leak,” Statoil’s spokesman Ola Anders Skauby said.

Oil from the field is loaded directly into shuttle tankers, while gas is piped to the Kaarstoe gas treatment plant north of Stavanger and then on to continental Europe.

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate estimates Gullfaks field production in 2012 to be at 40,000 barrels of oil per day.

An ongoing strike by Norway’s offshore oil and gas sector workers has trimmed production. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Jason Neely)

