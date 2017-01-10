FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Statoil grounds Sikorsky S-92 helicopters for inspection in Norway
January 10, 2017 / 1:31 PM / 7 months ago

Statoil grounds Sikorsky S-92 helicopters for inspection in Norway

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Norway's Statoil said oil production was not impacted after the firm grounded all its Sikorsky S-92 helicopters used to transport offshore workers after an alert note from Sikorsky Aircraft Corp, a unit of Lockheed Martin Corp, was issued on Tuesday.

"All 13 S-92 helicopters were grounded after a note from the manufacturer today. We are prepared for inspections to take a couple of days," a Statoil spokesman said.

"This means some delays in replacing people on the oil platforms, but production hasn't been affected," he added.

The Norwegian state-controlled oil company stopped using Airbus' H225 Super Puma helicopters after a fatal crash off Norway last April, leaving S-92 the only model to transport offshore workers. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

