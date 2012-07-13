Statoil says Snoehvit LNG plant still shut

OSLO, July 13 (Reuters) - Statoil’s Snoehvit LNG plant in the Barents Sea is still shut and it is unclear if the production stop will delay shipments, the firm said on Friday.

“With a prolonged halt in production there will be consequences for deliveries. We are working to mend the problem and hope to have it resolved quickly,” said Statoil spokesman Baard Glad Pedersen.

The plant has been shut since Tuesday after water leaked into the gas dryers.

Statoil’s share of Snoehvit’s output is about 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Alongside Statoil, which has a 33.53-percent stake in Snoehvit, the other partners in the field are GdF Suez (12 percent), Hess (3.26 percent), Total (18.40 percent), RWE Dea (2.81 percent) and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro. (Reporting by Vegard Botterli)