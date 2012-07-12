FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Statoil's Snoehvit LNG plant shut after leak
July 12, 2012 / 8:48 AM / in 5 years

Statoil's Snoehvit LNG plant shut after leak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 12 (Reuters) - Norway’s Statoil on Tuesday temporarily stopped production at its Snoehvit liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in the Barents Sea after water leaked into the gas dryers, the company said on Thursday.

The firm said that while efforts are being made to get the gas liquefaction plant back on line quickly, it was too early to say how long the stoppage would last.

Statoil’s share of Snoehvit’s output is about 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Alongside Statoil, which has a 33.53-percent stake in Snoehvit, the other partners in the field are GdF Suez (12 percent), Hess (3.26 percent), Total (18.40 percent), RWE Dea (2.81 percent) and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro.

