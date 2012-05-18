Norway's Snoehvit LNG plant down for maintenance

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - Norway’s Statoil suspended production from its Snoehvit liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in the Barents Sea for three weeks of planned maintenance, it said on Friday.

The plant, Europe’s only LNG production facility, will undergo a further week of maintenance in June, Statoil spokesman Ola Anders Skauby added.

Engineers will dry out the humidity from the pipe and inspect the pipeline linking the offshore field with the onshore facility using a pipeline inspection gauge, known as a pig, Skauby said.

“Although this was not announced publicly, it was planned for quite a while,” Skauby said. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Keiron Henderson)