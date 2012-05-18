FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Norway's Snoehvit LNG plant down for maintenance
May 18, 2012
May 18, 2012 / 2:20 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Norway's Snoehvit LNG plant down for maintenance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - Norway’s Statoil suspended production from its Snoehvit liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in the Barents Sea for three weeks of planned maintenance, it said on Friday.

The plant, Europe’s only LNG production facility, will undergo a further week of maintenance in June, Statoil spokesman Ola Anders Skauby added.

Engineers will dry out the humidity from the pipe and inspect the pipeline linking the offshore field with the onshore facility using a pipeline inspection gauge, known as a pig, Skauby said.

“Although this was not announced publicly, it was planned for quite a while,” Skauby said.

The Melkeoya island plant produces on average 5.76 billion cubic meters per year for transport by ship to markets in Europe, the U.S. and Asia.

Alongside Statoil, which has a 33.53-percent stake in Snoehvit, the other partners in the field are GdF Suez (12 percent), Hess (3.26 percent), Total (18.40 percent), RWE Dea (2.81 percent) and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro.

