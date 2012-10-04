FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Statoil to partially restart Snorre A platform
October 4, 2012 / 6:46 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Statoil to partially restart Snorre A platform

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Snorre shut down overnight after two gas alarms

* Area affected by alarm not restarting

OSLO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Statoil was partially restarting production on its Snorre A oil and gas platform in the Norwegian North Sea on Thursday morning after gas alarms overnight shut the facility, a company spokeswoman said.

“There were two alarms at 2330 (CET) last night which triggered a shutdown but the situation was quickly resolved,” spokeswoman Elin Isaksen said.

“We are about to start up production again but not in the area where the alarm went off,” she added.

Snorre, a mature field which began operating in 1992, primarily produces oil and its gas output is expected to be negligible this year, data from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate show.

Snorre’s two platforms are expected to produce 99,000 barrels of oil per day this year while total gas production for the year is seen at 30 million cubic metres.

Statoil is the facility’s top owner with a 33.3 percent stake while state holding firm Petoro has 30 percent. Other major owners include ExxonMobil (11.6 percent), RWE (8.3 percent) and Total (6.1 percent).

