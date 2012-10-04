FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Statoil's Snorre platform shut after alarm, undergoing restart
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 4, 2012 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

Statoil's Snorre platform shut after alarm, undergoing restart

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Statoil’s Snorre A oil and gas platform in the Norwegian North Sea was shut overnight after a gas alarm and the facility was undergoing a partial restart on Thursday morning, a company spokeswoman said.

Snorre’s expected production for 2012 is 99,000 barrels of oil per day while gas production is seen negligible, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said earlier.

Statoil is the facility’s top owner with a 33.3 percent stake while state holding firm Petoro has 30 percent.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.