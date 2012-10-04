Statoil's Snorre platform shut after alarm, undergoing restart

OSLO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Statoil’s Snorre A oil and gas platform in the Norwegian North Sea was shut overnight after a gas alarm and the facility was undergoing a partial restart on Thursday morning, a company spokeswoman said.

Snorre’s expected production for 2012 is 99,000 barrels of oil per day while gas production is seen negligible, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said earlier.

Statoil is the facility’s top owner with a 33.3 percent stake while state holding firm Petoro has 30 percent.