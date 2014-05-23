REFILE-Norway's Statoil resumes partial production at Snorre B platform

(Fixes typographical error in headline)

OSLO, May 23 (Reuters) - Norway’s Statoil said on Friday it had resumed some production at its Snorre B platform in the North Sea but it was as yet unclear when full production would resume.

“Production from (one) template will remain shut in until further examinations have been concluded. The other production from Snorre B has now resumed,” Statoil said in a statement.

Statoil’s partners at the field include state-owned Petoro, ExxonMobil, Idemitsu Petroleum, RWE and Core Energy. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)