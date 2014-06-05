FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Statoil resumes full production at Snorre B platform in N.Sea- report
June 5, 2014 / 10:05 AM / 3 years ago

Statoil resumes full production at Snorre B platform in N.Sea- report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 5 (Reuters) - Statoil’s Snorre B platform in the North Sea is back in full production, the Stavanger Aftenblad daily reported on Friday.

Production at the platform was stopped in May following power cuts and a shift in the ground under a seabed installation.

Partial production resumed on May 23 but it was unclear until now when full production would resume.

Statoil was not immediately available for comment. Statoil’s partners at the field include state-owned Petoro, ExxonMobil, Idemitsu Petroleum, RWE and Core Energy. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

