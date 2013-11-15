FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Statoil to extend lifetime of Statfjord A platform off Norway
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 15, 2013 / 6:20 AM / 4 years ago

Statoil to extend lifetime of Statfjord A platform off Norway

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Norway’s Statoil and its partners have decided to extend the lifetime of its oldest oil platform, Statfjord A, in the North Sea until 2020, the company said on Thursday.

The Statoil-operated field produced more than 4.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent since the production start in 1979, and the production in 2013 was 80,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

To keep the oil and gas flowing the partners in the license, which includes ExxonMobil and Centrica, plan to drill 10 new wells in the field in 2014, Statoil said.

The partners have recovered a record 66 percent of oil from the field so far, compared with the original plan of 40 percent and a global average of 35 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.