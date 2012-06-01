FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Statoil: no production impact from security worker's strike
#Energy
June 1, 2012 / 2:15 PM / 5 years ago

Statoil: no production impact from security worker's strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 1 (Reuters) - Statoil’s sees no impact on production from a strike among Norwegian security personel, although air traffic to installations in the North Sea will be reduced from Monday, the Norwegian oil and gas firm said on Friday.

“It will affect helicopter traffic, meaning that we will have to use fewer helicopters, but this is a situation that we experience from time to time, because of weather and things like that,” Statoil spokesman Ola Anders Skauby told Reuters.

“It will not have any significant impact on operations and no impact on production in the short and medium term,” he added.

Reporting by Henrik Stolen and Victoria Klesty

