Statoil North Sea air transport hit by strike from Monday

OSLO, June 1 (Reuters) - A strike among Norwegian security personel will reduce air traffic to Statoil’s installations in the North Sea from Monday, the Norwegian oil and gas firm said on Friday.

“(The strike) will affect the airports which handles our flights to the North Sea.... in a way that means we will have a reduced flight schedule from Monday,” Statoil spokesman Ola Anders Skauby told Reuters.

Skauby did not provide any information on whether production would be affected.