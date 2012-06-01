FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Statoil North Sea air transport hit by strike from Monday
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 1, 2012 / 1:20 PM / in 5 years

Statoil North Sea air transport hit by strike from Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 1 (Reuters) - A strike among Norwegian security personel will reduce air traffic to Statoil’s installations in the North Sea from Monday, the Norwegian oil and gas firm said on Friday.

“(The strike) will affect the airports which handles our flights to the North Sea.... in a way that means we will have a reduced flight schedule from Monday,” Statoil spokesman Ola Anders Skauby told Reuters.

Skauby did not provide any information on whether production would be affected.

Reporting by Henrik Stolen and Victoria Klesty

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.