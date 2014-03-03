Statoil successfully tests Tanzania well

OSLO, March 3 (Reuters) - Norway’s Statoil successfully tested its Zafarani reservoir offshore Tanzania in a key step for offshore development and onshore LNG production, it said on Monday.

“The Zafarani-2 operation tested two separate intervals and flowed at a maximum of 66 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, constrained by equipment, and confirmed good reservoir quality and connectivity,” Statoil said in a statement.

Statoil has 65 percent of the licence while ExxonMobil holds the remaining 35 percent.