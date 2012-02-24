Statoil: Tanzania find has up to 5 trillion cubic feet of gas

OSLO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil firm Statoil said its recent gas discovery off the coast of Tanzania has so far proven to hold up to 5 trillion cubic feet of gas, the firm said on Friday.

“The well has encountered 120 metres of excellent quality reservoir with high porosity and high permeability. The gas-water contact has not been established and drilling operations are on-going,” Statoil said in a statement.

The company first announced the discovery on Feb. 17 but said it was too early to discuss the size of the find. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)