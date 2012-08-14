FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Statoil sells Mozambique license stake to Tullow
August 14, 2012

Statoil sells Mozambique license stake to Tullow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil firm Statoil has sold a 25 percent stake in its exploration license off Mozambique, which consists of two blocks, to Tullow Oil plc , it said on Tuesday.

“The farm-down reflects the attractiveness of Statoil’s acreage in Mozambique and having Tullow onboard allows us to share the geological risk while retaining a significant working interest,” the firm said in a statement.

Statoil operates the license and will hold 65 percent after the sell down while Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos (ENH) has 10 percent.

Financial details were not disclosed.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
