Statoil plans new rig orders for 2015 delivery

OSLO, March 2 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil group Statoil plans to rejuvenate its rig fleet for mature fields by ordering a new type of jack-up rig that will be used primarily for drilling production wells, it said on Friday.

It said the new type of rig was known as Category J, or “cat J”.

“Statoil plans for invitation to tender for minimum two cat J rigs to be issued in July and for the contracts to be awarded in the second half of 2012. The rigs are to be delivered in the second half of 2015,” it added. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)