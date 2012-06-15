FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Statoil charters supply vessels for $588 mln
June 15, 2012

Statoil charters supply vessels for $588 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 15 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil firm Statoil has awarded contracts worth 3.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($587.60 million) for the charter of seven supply vessels for use on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, it said on Friday.

Two of the vessels will be supplied by Farstad Shipping, two by Atlantic Offshore, one by Simon Møkster Shipping, one by Troms Offshore Management and one by Remøy Shipping, it said.

The vessels will be delivered by the end of 2014.

$1 = 5.9564 Norwegian krones Reporting by Balazs Koranyi

