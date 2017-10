OSLO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Norwegian energy firm Statoil has started up production on the Visund South oil and gas field in the North Sea, the firm said on Thursday.

Volumes at the field have been estimated at around 67 million barrels of oil equivalents (boe), of which oil accounts for 25 percent and gas 75 percent.

Statoil as operator has a 53.2 percent in the development, while France’s Total has 7.7 percent, state-owned Petoro 30.0 percent, and ConocoPhillips 9.1 percent.